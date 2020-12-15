Fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sex trafficking

“Some unwilling participants, including minors, were drugged to force their compliance with his sexual demands. Other victims had no advance warning of Nygard’s interest in sexual activity before being lured to a secluded area of the property where Nygard used physical force and/or psychological pressure to coerce sex,” read a release from acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

»LAST WEEK: Pornhub accused of allowing child rape videos

Nygard, 79, resigned from his namesake company in February after the feds raided his Times Square headquarters.

He was arrested Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, his hometown.

The mogul was due to appear in a Canadian courtroom in connection with an extradition request from Manhattan federal prosecutors.

»OCTOBER: Netflix faces criminal charges for film with girls

Prosecutors said Nygard also victimized women through swingers parties and sexual swaps with women brought by other men, according to the indictment.

“Nygard did not inform ‘girlfriends’ in advance that he would trade them for sex and often used manipulation, intimidation, degradation, and threats to ensure compliance,” prosecutors wrote.

The “girlfriends” were given cocaine and ecstasy before sexual activity and were expected to indulge Nygard, including orders they have sex with him and each other, prosecutors wrote. At Nygard’s properties the women were under “constant surveillance” and allowed to leave only with his permission, according to the indictment.

»SEPTEMBER: Hinesville man sentenced to 12 years for talking child into sex

A spokesman for Nygard did not respond to an inquiry. The mogul has claimed in court that the allegations he staged abusive orgies for more than two decades are part of a conspiracy launched by his Bahamas neighbor, billionaire hedge funder Louis Bacon.

Nygard’s fashion empire allegedly played a critical role in his trafficking scheme. He put “girlfriends” on the company payroll as models and assistants. Company employees recruited new victims to the pamper parties, prosecutors charged.

»AUGUST: Judge orders Tavis Smiley to pay PBS $2.6 million in sex misconduct case

Employees had the responsibility of “screening attendees for their physical appearance to confirm that Nygard would find them attractive, and maintaining a register of Pamper Party attendees’ personal information, documenting their names, contact information, weight, and physical measurements,” according to a release. The information was maintained on a company server.

Nygard Group staff was also expected to make sure the boss had a steady supply of condoms, lube and cash, according to the indictment.

Nygard is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, including of a minor.

In this March 2, 2014, photo, Peter Nygard attends the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Annie I. Bang Credit: Annie I. Bang

The allegations against Nygard first emerged in a civil lawsuit filed in February by seven women who said he sexually assaulted them at his Bahamas retreat when they were teens. Nygard asked guests to defecate on him, urinate in his mouth and use a sex toy on him, the 99-page lawsuit alleged.

»MARCH: Harvey Weinstein pleads for mercy after rape conviction; asks for 5-year sentence

Visitors to the mogul’s island getaway reportedly included Prince Andrew, who is also alleged to have abused a victim of another notorious sex trafficker: Jeffrey Epstein.

“On behalf of the dozens of survivors of decades-long abuse, we are encouraged that a small measure of justice for Peter Nygard is finally developing. We are relieved that some degree of accountability is hopefully forthcoming, but we would be remiss if we did not state that this is something that should have been done decades ago. We also hope that his accomplices and co-conspirators are brought to justice for their web of lies and abuse,” said Greg Gutzler, an attorney for 86 Nygard accusers.

Edited by ArLuther Lee for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.