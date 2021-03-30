Family says boy, 12, is brain dead after trying the TikTok ‘Blackout’ challenge

Joshua’s father says that a few days before he was found, Joshua bragged to his brother he was able to hold his breath for a minute. The family hopes their story will inspire others to talk about any potential games out there that could seriously hurt another child.

“This is something that kids need to be given to be taught, to be counseled. Because this is a serious a serious thing,” Haileyesus Zeryihun. “It’s not a joke at all. And you can treat it as if somebody is holding a gun. This is how dangerous this is.”

The Colorado dad said his son had been entrenched with social media, but some of the effects were positive. His son had become fond of cooking, playing guitar and acting due to some of the popular social media influencers on TikTok and other apps. The trend of dangerous challenges on TikTok is not a new one. Other such challenges that have become popular are the Skullbreaker, which has led to multiple injuries and deaths, and the “Throw it in the Air” challenge, which can be seen here.

A family friend, Hirut Yitayew, said he was still in shock but praying for a miracle.

“I can’t even describe the grief and the devastation,” Yitayew told the Denver Channel. “Nobody could ever imagine this would happen to a 12 year old.”