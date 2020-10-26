Ex-CFO who embezzled $1M to pay for expenses will serve 65 months in prison

Carrie N. Harris pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in January, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration said in a news release. She was sentenced to 65 months in prison and will also have to pay more than $1 million in restitution and undergo four years of supervised release, authorities said.

“Harris allegedly abused her position as the Chief Financial Officer for an employee-owned company, stealing more than $1 million to enrich herself,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said. “As thieves get more and more creative, employers must build in checks and balances to avoid turning over the ‘keys’ to the kingdom.”