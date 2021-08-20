Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans. “We don’t want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,” he said.

Low-lying areas could become impossible to access because of flooding and a storm surge, officials say.

Large swaths of the Eastern seaboard were mopping up Friday from the effects of Henri’s predecessor, Tropical Depression Fred. In North Carolina, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said seven individuals remained unaccounted for, down from about 20 people reported missing Thursday.

Supreme Court rejects bid to halt Obama Presidential Center

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by a Chicago parks preservation group for a temporary halt to construction of the Obama Presidential Center, which officially kicked off in Jackson Park on Monday.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett issued the decision Friday without comment, declining to provide the emergency injunction sought by Protect Our Parks.

The group has argued in court that current plans will clear-cut 1,000 mature trees, disrupt migratory bird patterns and contribute to more harmful air emissions by snarling traffic.

Meanwhile, the Obama Foundation released documents that detail the latest and most comprehensive price tag yet for the center: $830 million.

Return to jail sought for QAnon follower charged in Capitol riot

A prosecutor says an Iowa man seen in a videotaped confrontation with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection should be returned to jail until trial because he violated terms of his release by watching anti-government internet videos about the Jan. 6 attack.

Douglas Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail. At the time, Jensen told a judge that he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories, saying he “bought into a pack of lies” and had since experienced a “wake-up call.”

Thirty days later, a pretrial services officer found Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to the news on a video-sharing website similar to YouTube that features anti-vaccine and anti-government content, according to a court filing Thursday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips wrote that the swift violation confirms what the government and the judge suspected all along: “that Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act.”

Vaccine proof required to go in restaurants, bars in San Francisco

San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.

Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in.

Mayor London Breed announced the requirement more than a week ago.

The mandate goes further than New York City, which requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of high-risk indoor activities, and New Orleans, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining or drinking.

Young orca at SeaWorld San Diego dies; cause may take weeks to learn

An orca died at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason was not immediately known, the theme park said Friday.

The 6-year-old female named Amaya died Thursday. The cause of death will not be known until results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks.

“Amaya began showing signs of illness on August 18, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately. Despite her care team’s efforts, Amaya’s condition continued to decline rapidly. Her death was sudden and unexpected,” SeaWorld said.

Youngest of the park’s 10 whales, Amaya was the offspring of two of the others.