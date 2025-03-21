EU delays retaliatory trade action to mid-April to work out the impact of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs

“I can confirm that we decided to adjust the timing of the entry into force of tariffs,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. The EU’s executive branch manages trade negotiations and disputes on behalf of the 27-member bloc.

Von der Leyen said that with the delay, the commission’s goal is “to get the balance of products right, reflecting the interests of our producers, our exporters, our consumers, and of course, minimize the potential negative impact on our economy.”

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, who has held talks with U.S. officials to try to avoid a tariff war, warned lawmakers earlier on Thursday that “the situation is quite fluid, quite volatile.”

Šefčovič said that delaying the measures would allow the EU to better understand the possible impact of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and work out how best to respond.

“This would also give us extra time for negotiations with our American partners to try to find a mutually agreeable solution, which clearly would be a preference for us,” he added.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed that the world’s biggest trading bloc is “opposed to tariffs. We think that tariffs are bad. They are like taxes. They are bad for consumers. They are bad for business on both sides of the Atlantic without any question.”

The announcement came as wine country across Europe braced for a 200% tariff that Trump threatened to place on European wine, Champagne and other spirits if the EU went ahead with retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products. The top wine producers in Europe could face crippling costs that would hit smaller wineries especially hard.

Europe’s wine industry is the latest to find itself in the crosshairs of a possible trade spat with the U.S., with many wineries facing the prospect of being run out of business.

Italy, France and Spain are among the top five exporters of wine to the United States. Trump made his threat to Europe’s alcohol industry after the European Union announced a 50% tax on American whiskey expected to take effect on April 1. That duty was unveiled in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS