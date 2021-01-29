Emmett Till’s Chicago home becomes historic landmark

The home is located in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Till’s murder more than 65 years ago shocked the nation.

Photos of his mutilated body were published in magazines to expose the brutality of racism and segregation in southern states, where white-power lynchings were carried out, often with impunity.

During the eras of Reconstruction, Jim Crow and civil rights, bands of white vigilantes usually led by the Ku Klux Klan would carry out lynchings, bombings and assassinations on Black people with few — if any — legal consequences. The majority who committed hate crimes were never held responsible, and many slayings remain cold cases to this day.

Historians say lynchings such as Emmett Till’s were designed to instill terror in the Black community and set vicious examples that would uphold the idea of white supremacy.

Mamie Till Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose lynching in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement, in an undated photo taken in Chicago. The Justice Department said Monday, May 10, 2004, it is reopening the investigation of the killing of Emmitt Till. Credit: Courtesy Mamie Till Mobley Family/The New York Times Credit: Courtesy Mamie Till Mobley Family/The New York Times

A kind and fun-loving kid from Chicago, Till was on summer vacation in Mississippi, visiting a great-uncle on his mother’s side of the family, when two white men abducted him in the middle of the night, beat and tortured the boy, then shot him in the head before throwing his lifeless body into a nearby river.

Till was found there three days later, on Aug. 28, 1955.

Money, Mississippi, in those days was a racial tinderbox — a world mostly unknown to Till until he arrived there for summer vacation.

Around that time, white Southern legislators were disgruntled about liberal principles of equality for Black people beginning to creep into mainstream conscience, which they saw as a threat to racist customs and values. As a result, new laws were put on the books to discourage integration, including a ban on interracial relationships.

The mere suggestion of a Black man interacting in any way with a Southern white woman during these times carried unmitigated risk, as the murder of Till would ultimately prove.

In this 23 September 1955, file photo, J.W. Milam, left, and Roy Bryant, right, sit with their wives in a courtroom in Sumner, Mississippi. Milam and Bryant were acquitted of the murder of Emmett Till. Credit: The Associated Press Credit: The Associated Press

One day during his visit to Money, Till was accused of flirting with the young wife of a white grocer named Roy Bryant, who hunted down Till, and tortured and murdered the boy. Bryant, along with his brother J.W. Milam, were acquitted for the crime and they never expressed any remorse.

This June 2012 photo shows a historic sign commemorating the lynching of Emmett Till in Money, Miss. After the opposite side of the sign, not shown, was vandalized earlier this year, officials had it repaired. The refurbished sign was rededicated Tuesday.

A national historic market was placed years ago at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market, the site where Till had his fateful encounter.