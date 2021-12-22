Hamburger icon
Early morning fire breaks out at Marietta home

The fire swept through a home in Marietta.
The fire swept through a home in Marietta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Crews are at the scene of a fire that swept through a Cobb County home early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. at a home at the intersection of Polk and Hope streets, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Marietta police called the fire a “dangerous situation” and asked people who lived near the burning home to stay inside, Channel 2 reported. While it is not clear what started the blaze, fire crews were able to bring it under control by 7 a.m.

The family who lived in the home was able to get out safely, the news station reported.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

About the Author

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC. Burns, who was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom, now writes about crime, traffic and weather. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

