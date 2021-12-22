Early morning fire breaks out at Marietta home

Crews are at the scene of a fire that swept through a Cobb County home early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out about 5 a.m. at a home at the intersection of Polk and Hope streets, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Marietta police called the fire a “dangerous situation” and asked people who lived near the burning home to stay inside, Channel 2 reported. While it is not clear what started the blaze, fire crews were able to bring it under control by 7 a.m.
The family who lived in the home was able to get out safely, the news station reported.
