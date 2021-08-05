Driver, granddaughter injured in crash that killed horse, hurt rider

A 65-year-old driver and her granddaughter were both rushed to a hospital after their car crashed into a horse on a Georgia highway, killing the animal and injuring its rider.
The woman was driving south on Ga. 81 near Meridian Park in Loganville with her grandchild in the car about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when she crashed into the horse, which was in the middle of her lane, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The horse died at the scene, Schwartz said. Its rider, a 26-year-old man who lived nearby, was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe with non-life-threatening injuries.
After the crash, the woman had a heart attack at the scene and had to be rushed to Piedmont Walton, Schwartz said. She has since been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she is in the intensive care unit, he said.
Her granddaughter was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Police have not released either victim’s name, but family friends identified the grandmother by the name of Susan and her granddaughter as Kelsie on a GoFundMe page. According to the post, the woman is on life support and the young girl underwent a six-hour surgery to repair her broken left leg, her right ankle and foot.
“It is in God’s hands now and with his help she will fight through this,” the post said.
The crash remains under investigation. While charges have not been filed, Schwartz said they are anticipated against the rider of the horse.