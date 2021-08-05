Driver, granddaughter injured in crash that killed horse, hurt rider

The woman was driving south on Ga. 81 near Meridian Park in Loganville with her grandchild in the car about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when she crashed into the horse, which was in the middle of her lane, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The horse died at the scene, Schwartz said. Its rider, a 26-year-old man who lived nearby, was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe with non-life-threatening injuries.