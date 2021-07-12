Driver gets 16 years for DUI crash that killed college freshman from DeKalb

The force of the crash propelled Segars’ vehicle into two others before her car flipped multiple times into an embankment. The Decatur High School alumnus, who was attending Alabama State University, suffered traumatic brain damage and died two days later.

“Till the day I die, it will still be a pain,” Marvin Segars, the victim’s father, said at the time. “They took my baby at 18.”

The victims’ mother, Quvada Moreland, started the Kennedy Maria Segars Foundation to honor her daughter. The foundation launched May 14, 2021, which would have been her 21st birthday. According to the nonprofit’s website, it aims to empower young women of color through academic guidance and education.

