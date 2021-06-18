Dozens of women sue Pornhub for posting videos without their consent

Serena Fleites is the only woman named in the legal action alongside 33 Jane Does, all of whom allege Pornhub continuously uploads and disseminates unauthorized and nonconsensual videos in order to remain “the dominant online pornography company in the world.”

“I’m one of the people who ended up homeless, ended up dropping out of school, ended up on drugs, completely detached from my family. I ended up trying to kill myself many times. I ended up in mental hospitals,” Fleites testified before Canada’s House of Commons earlier this year.

Late last year, an exposé in The New York Times accused Pornhub of featuring rape videos that showed nonconsensual sexual violence and victimization against women and children including “rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags.”

The allegations prompted the adult site to begin blocking unverified users from uploading videos and ban users from making downloads.

Visa and Mastercard also began blocking its cardholders from purchasing content on the site.