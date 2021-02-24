Dozens of townhomes to replace former hospice center in Brookhaven

Davidson added that additional sidewalks would push the boundary of the townhomes closer to the neighboring Brookhaven Woods Townhomes. Several Brookhaven Woods residents spoke during the virtual meeting to encourage the City Council to omit the extra sidewalk requirement.

“With the addition of the sidewalk amendment, we would be in a fishbowl,” resident Sharon Safriet said. “It would negate weeks of negotiations between Minerva and Brookhaven Woods.”

The rezoning ordinance unanimously passed without the additional sidewalks.

The 63 brick townhomes will each have a two-car garage, and an amenities center is planned for the site. The developer will also improve the crosswalk at Lenox Park Boulevard and Park Vista Drive as part of the project.

The developer’s plans did not include information on when construction will begin or the expected price of the townhomes.

This is a site plan for a townhome project in Brookhaven. Credit: City of Brookhaven Credit: City of Brookhaven

