Dozens of staff at North Georgia school district test positive for COVID-19

“We realize this could change quickly, so we will continue to track the data daily,” Brown said.

Like Lumpkin County Schools, Cobb County Schools has received word that some staff members and students have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to classes starting soon. The district said since July 1 it has been informed by Cobb & Douglas Public Health of about 100 cases involving district students or staff members, Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Some Lumpkin County parents have already opted out of in-person classes. According to Nathan Gerrells, assistant principal at Long Branch Elementary, the number of students enrolled in virtual school is now up to 630, making up about 17% of the school district.

The school system is making provisions for face-to-face classes such as offering staff COVID-19 testing with fast results. The school system will also participate in contact tracing with the local health department. Only those individuals who have been considered directly exposed will be required to quarantine.

Lumpkin schools were originally scheduled to return to school Aug. 3, but the school board voted at the July Board of Education meeting to move the start date back one week to have additional time for pre-planning,

“We are taking every precaution within reason to keep our staff safe in hopes of returning to and being able to continue with traditional schooling,” Brown said.