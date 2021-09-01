Doraville hosting its first restaurant week in September

Diners will receive deals and are encouraged to explore the north DeKalb County city’s culinary variety from Sept. 13 to 19. In a news release announcing the weeklong event, the city touted that it has more than 100 restaurants and small businesses in its city limits.

As of Wednesday morning, Doraville hadn’t announced how many restaurants will participate, but Councilman Gerald Evans encouraged the city’s businesses to make the most of the opportunity.