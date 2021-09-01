Doraville hosting its first restaurant week in September

Doraville is partnering with Yelp to host its first “Discover Doraville” restaurant week later this month.
Diners will receive deals and are encouraged to explore the north DeKalb County city’s culinary variety from Sept. 13 to 19. In a news release announcing the weeklong event, the city touted that it has more than 100 restaurants and small businesses in its city limits.
As of Wednesday morning, Doraville hadn’t announced how many restaurants will participate, but Councilman Gerald Evans encouraged the city’s businesses to make the most of the opportunity.
“I am hoping to see as many restaurants, bakeries, and cafes join us as possible - everyone is invited to be a part of this special occasion,” Evans said in the release. He’s up for reelection this November and is being challenged by SM Abu Zahed.
Yelp will help promote participating businesses on its platforms and will maintain a list of discounts, deals and menus to help diners choose where to grab a bite. The event will also feature themed days, such as Taco Tuesday, Sweet Wednesday and Pho Friday. Some of the themed days are nods to Doraville’s section of Buford Highway, a corridor known for its diverse immigrant populations and international cuisine.
Several metro Atlanta cities and communities hold their own restaurant weeks, including some of Doraville’s neighbors. Both Brookhaven and Tucker launched their first restaurant weeks earlier this year.
To receive updates on Doraville’s restaurant week, use your phone to scan a QR code at www.doravillega.us/news_detail_T2_R668.php.