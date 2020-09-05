Donation adds layers of protection against COVID-19

They knew the equipment would be valuable to the organization in assisting to keep the students, staff and residents safe, said Aly.

“The City of Refuge is in the heart of where it is needed to be. It is by design. They need to operate 24/7 and need to continue to work,” said Aly.

Two of Aguair’s disinfecting products, SaniCart and ClensAir, were donated.

“With the mobile SaniCart (paired with EPA-approved disinfectants), we have surface and air cleaning leaving no residue. Our ClensAirs provides 24/7 air purification through a six-layer process,” he noted.

“The donation to the City of Refuge assures the students we are proactive about keeping them safe so they can focus on skill development and life transformation,” said Vice President of Strategy and Development Scott Steiner in an email to the AJC.

Within Aguair there is a collective spirit to help others regain their footing in everyday life.

“There is no one magic bullet in anyone’s opinion. What we were able to give them was additional layers of protection,” said Scientific and Marketing Director Nadya Merchant.

“We finally have a stage where we can help people at a micro level to get back on their feet,” Merchant said. “We’ve been amazed at how we’ve been able to take our equipment and been able to serve through this.”

For more information, visit https://www.aguair.com.

