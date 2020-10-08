Dollar General hopes to lure suburban women to new store ‘Popshelf’

Another 30 locations could be on the map around the country by next year, according to reports.

Each store will feature 9,000 square feet of Dollar General’s private labels along with Popshelf branded merchandise that will rotate on shelves to surprise return customers.

The first two Popshelf stores are set to open in the coming weeks near Nashville, Tennessee, where the company is based.

Dollar General has long been a popular retailer for thrifty shoppers who can’t imagine paying more than a buck for individual household products. The stores largely thrive in small rural communities where larger retailers such as Walmart are hard to find.

The company runs 16,700 stores across 46 states and same-store sales rose by 18.8% even as the pandemic recession hit, according to CNBC.

On Thursday, the company’s shares hit a 52-week high of $219.40, putting it up about 40% for the year with a market cap of more than $54 billion, CNBC reported.

The expansion of Dollar General’s brand is just the latest example of the changing business landscape in the pandemic era.

As millions of people have lost jobs or continue to work from home, the demand for clothing and apparel has all but vanished, causing many malls to struggle like never before.

Additionally, the rise of consignment and thrift stores — coupled with a dramatic surge in online shopping — has steered many consumers away from big stores.

In early September, Macy’s announced it was planning to abandon its core position as an anchor tenant at some shopping malls around the country and move into smaller, standalone stores in an effort to regain footing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, the company will test several smaller, independent Macy’s stores. The shakeup includes at least one Bloomingdale’s store.