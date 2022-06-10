BreakingNews
DNA testing can often aid genealogists researching paternal lines

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Combined ShapeCaption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
1 hour ago

Father’s Day is a good time to reflect on our paternal ancestors.

I have used DNA testing to try to verify the information my records research and family stories have produced. Sometimes, DNA is the only way to break through a brick wall in your research. DNA can yield results that differ from your paper trail.

The Y-DNA test, for the male direct line, is offered only at FamilyTreeDNA.com, long the forerunner in DNA testing. Test results can produce interesting results. Hopefully, the man you are testing matches others with his surname or some variation thereof. Many names have gone through spelling adjustments over time, being shortened or even divided. Some surnames have been translated from one language to another, such as Zimmerman to Carpenter. Still others might reflect a non-paternity event — an ancestor might have taken his mother’s maiden name, but the Y-DNA test matches other men who can be traced to the birth father’s surname. My family’s story, that my great-grandfather was named Humphries, was verified by the test, as I now match eight men with that surname. Men in my family surnamed Hudson, Pickard and Wynn have all matched men in those lines, and in some cases have prompted us to further research. My Christenberry line out of Charlotte, North Carolina, matched Quisenberrys, confirming this was an earlier or the early spelling of the name. If you are going to sponsor a Y-DNA male test, you should have your goals in mind.

Lost family branch

We often wonder why a family has lost touch with a branch. Sometimes, it’s because the youngest members remained east and the rest went west or vice versa. Many families broke up over the settlement of an estate. One of my ancestors was said to have disliked his stepmother and moved 100 miles away with his aunts and uncles. So you never know why there is a family loss of information.

Graduation commemoration

One friend reported on Facebook that, each year at graduation time, she puts on the class rings of her mother and both grandmothers to honor them. Someone suggested putting them on a chain. All great ways to remember folks.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Georgia Tech lands 4-star guard Blue Cain for 2023 class
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
