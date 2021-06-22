Divers searching for missing man in metro Atlanta river

Divers are looking for a swimmer who went missing in a metro Atlanta river Monday.
Searchers are looking for a man in the Yellow River between Yarbrough Road and Main Street in Conyers, the Rockdale sheriff’s office said Tuesday. He was last seen near the Old Mill off Ga. 20, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Divers began searching for the man Monday, but increased water levels due to rain made the operation difficult, the news station reported.
“Due to the inclement weather that we’ve had in the past, and what’s fixing to come here right now, the water is up, which is causing the current to rage a little bit higher than what it usually does,” Rockdale fire Battalion Chief George Frady said.