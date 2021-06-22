ajc logo
X

Divers searching for missing man in metro Atlanta river

The man disappeared in the Yellow River in Rockdale County.
Caption
The man disappeared in the Yellow River in Rockdale County.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

News
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Divers are looking for a swimmer who went missing in a metro Atlanta river Monday.

Searchers are looking for a man in the Yellow River between Yarbrough Road and Main Street in Conyers, the Rockdale sheriff’s office said Tuesday. He was last seen near the Old Mill off Ga. 20, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Divers began searching for the man Monday, but increased water levels due to rain made the operation difficult, the news station reported.

“Due to the inclement weather that we’ve had in the past, and what’s fixing to come here right now, the water is up, which is causing the current to rage a little bit higher than what it usually does,” Rockdale fire Battalion Chief George Frady said.

In Other News
1
King books find a new old home
2
Cops: Newnan man in custody after shooting son, barricading himself in...
3
Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis reunite for ‘Thelma & Louise’ milestone
4
Georgia cases featured on true-crime shows
5
Vaccines still available in Cobb after Jim Miller Park site closes
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top