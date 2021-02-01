X

Did you feel it? 2.1 earthquake hits northwest Georgia on Monday morning

Several northwest Georgia communities felt tremors Monday morning from a small earthquake. (Image USGS)
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An earthquake registering 2.1 on the Richter scale struck northwest Georgia on Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake’s epicenter was about 2 miles from Tunnel Hill and almost 5 miles from Dalton.

The eastern Tennessee seismic zone extends across Tennessee and northwest Georgia into northeast Alabama, the USGS said. It is one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast.

The region’s largest-known quake, registering 4.6, occurred on April 29, 2003, near Fort Payne, Alabama.

