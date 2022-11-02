Developer gets $182M in financing to build 31-story project in Midtown

New York-based Property Markets Group (PMG) recently announced it and Toronto-based private equity firm Greybrook secured a $182 million construction loan to build the 31-story Society Atlanta at 811 Peachtree Street, according to a news release. The building, located roughly three blocks north of the Fox Theatre, will include 460 apartments, 82,000 square feet of office space and about 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Society Atlanta is part of PMG’s growing Society Living multifamily brand, an effort to provide apartments that offer rent-by-the-bed options. Between 15% and 20% of the project’s apartments, which include a total of 644 beds, will be reserved for shared living arrangements.