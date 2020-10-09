Deputies arrest man accused of driving toward Powder Springs officer

Ten minutes later, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Frank Aiken Road and Starboard Drive. The wrecked vehicle was the same one police had stopped minutes earlier, but the driver was nowhere in sight. Marshall was identified as the suspect the following day, and warrants were issued charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities also learned Marshall was on parole in Illinois for an aggravated robbery conviction, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested last week after authorities tracked him to a South Fulton home and found him hiding in a crawlspace, according to police.

Marshall was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains without bond, records show.

In other news: