Deputies arrest man accused of driving toward Powder Springs officer

A man accused of driving toward a Powder Springs police officer during a traffic stop over the summer was recently captured by Cobb County deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
Dominique Marshall, 24, had been wanted since August when the Powder Springs officer opened fire on the man’s car in his neighborhood, authorities said.
According to the GBI, Marshall was pulled over in the 4000 block of Mistymorn Lane shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. During the stop, the officer noticed Marshall had a gun inside his vehicle and ordered him not to touch it, authorities said.
“During the encounter, the driver accelerated and drove the vehicle in the officer’s direction,” the GBI said in an August news release. The officer fired at the car, but Marshall drove off.
Ten minutes later, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Frank Aiken Road and Starboard Drive. The wrecked vehicle was the same one police had stopped minutes earlier, but the driver was nowhere in sight. Marshall was identified as the suspect the following day, and warrants were issued charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Authorities also learned Marshall was on parole in Illinois for an aggravated robbery conviction, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested last week after authorities tracked him to a South Fulton home and found him hiding in a crawlspace, according to police.
Marshall was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains without bond, records show.
