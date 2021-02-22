DeKalb woman creates hip-hop song to teach kids about MLK

A DeKalb County woman was “dismayed” to learn that some kids seem to know little about the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so she took matters into her own hands.
Deanna Cauthen, a podcast host and self-proclaimed “veteran home educator,” recorded her own hip-hop single and video focused on the civil rights movement and MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Cauthen said she wants the song to educate kids on MLK’s impact and activism. An accompanying music video for the song titled “I Have a Dream, Today” was posted to YouTube last week.
“The words of the story song have been directly pulled from the speech,” Cauthen said in a news release. “It contains enough of the content that listeners, whether they be children or adults, will come away with a better understanding of it.”
While Cauthen wrote the lyrics and melody herself, she said the low-budget video project was a family affair. Andrew, her husband and a communication manager for the DeKalb government, filmed and edited the video. Her daughter, a Clayton State University student, picked out Cauthen’s clothes and did her makeup.
She plans to make the song available on most major streaming services and for paid MP3 download. The music video is available at youtube.com/watch?v=dHGSir9sG9c.