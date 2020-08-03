DeKalb police officer injured after vehicle slams into patrol car

Three people, including a DeKalb County police officer, were injured Sunday afternoon after a car driven by armed robbery suspects smashed into a patrol car.
The crash happened on Flat Shoals Parkway near Flakes Mill Road about 3:30 p.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. No details about the armed robbery were available.
After the initial crash, a third vehicle hit the suspects’ car, Vincent said. Both suspects were taken to a hospital, she said. Their names and conditions were not released.
The police officer had a minor cut on his hand, she said.
