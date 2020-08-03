X

DeKalb police officer injured after vehicle slams into patrol car

No details about the armed robbery were available.
No details about the armed robbery were available.

News | 16 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three people, including a DeKalb County police officer, were injured Sunday afternoon after a car driven by armed robbery suspects smashed into a patrol car.

The crash happened on Flat Shoals Parkway near Flakes Mill Road about 3:30 p.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. No details about the armed robbery were available.

After the initial crash, a third vehicle hit the suspects’ car, Vincent said. Both suspects were taken to a hospital, she said. Their names and conditions were not released.

The police officer had a minor cut on his hand, she said.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.