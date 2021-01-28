DeKalb mother sues apartment complex after 6-year-old girl drowns in creek

“If you have a pool, everybody sees it. You know it’s there and you have to put a fence around it,” York said. “With something like a creek, it poses just as much of a risk if not even more of a risk because it’s in an area that is tucked away.”

DeKalb Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told The AJC at the time that only children saw Damaria Hooten fall into the water, and they were not able to rescue her.

“Kids were just playing after school, wandering down to the creek, and with the embankment, it’s tough for a kid to get out,” he said. “It’s just sad.”

The lawsuit asks for a jury to reward compensation for Damaria Hooten’s death, per-death pain, medical expenses and funeral expenses. A GoFundMe page was created soon after the incident and raised more than $6,000 for the child’s funeral.

