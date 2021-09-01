DeKalb man gets life in prison for killing former classmate in 2019

Late last week, a jury convicted 22-year-old Lamour Lowe for malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DA Sherry Boston said. On June 1, 2019, Lowe killed 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, a classmate from middle school, at a Clarkston apartment complex, according to evidence at the trial.

Thompson and his girlfriend planned to visit a friend at the 1500 Oak apartments, but the friend was not there, according to investigators. While the girlfriend waited in the car, she witnessed an argument between Thompson and Lowe outside of an apartment, the DA’s office said.