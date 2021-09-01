DeKalb man gets life in prison for killing former classmate in 2019

A Stone Mountain man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing a former classmate, the DeKalb County district attorney said.
Late last week, a jury convicted 22-year-old Lamour Lowe for malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DA Sherry Boston said. On June 1, 2019, Lowe killed 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, a classmate from middle school, at a Clarkston apartment complex, according to evidence at the trial.
Thompson and his girlfriend planned to visit a friend at the 1500 Oak apartments, but the friend was not there, according to investigators. While the girlfriend waited in the car, she witnessed an argument between Thompson and Lowe outside of an apartment, the DA’s office said.
As Thompson walked downstairs at the complex, Lowe pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, neck and shoulders, according to investigators. Lowe also fired at Thompson’s car but did not strike the girlfriend. Lowe then left the scene and went to Florida.
Thompson’s girlfriend, whose name was not released, identified Lowe as the shooter in a photographic lineup, according to investigators. Lowe was located three weeks later in Dade City, Florida, and extradited to Georgia in September 2019.
In addition to being sentenced to life in prison, Lowe was also sentenced to an additional 25 years to run consecutively, the DA’s office said.