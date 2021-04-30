Decatur bourbon enthusiast creates map of metro Atlanta breweries

Decatur bourbon and list enthusiast Russell Hogg is branching out with a map of Atlanta-area breweries.
A lover of going places, he’s tabulated Georgia distilleries and waterfalls he’s eager to visit. Also a fan of beer, he wondered if there were any Georgia breweries he’d missed. He found several lists online, but no up-to-date maps. (Editor’s Note: The AJC map is now updated!)
So, like many folks during the pandemic, he got creative, brewing up a Google map anyone can view. He shared it on Facebook, where thirsty friends pointed out even more places to get a local ale. Thursday, the map featured about 60 breweries, brewpubs and craft beer bars in the metro area.
Limiting himself geographically was the biggest challenge, Hogg said.
“The tough question is really how far from the Atlanta area to include. Maybe it should be extended to the entire state of Georgia? Including all of our great local beer festivals would be very useful too,” he said.
Hogg, 44, has visited almost as many distilleries as he is old. He figures he’s visited fewer breweries but doesn’t keep track.
His favorite brewery is “the current one,” he says, though he makes regular pilgrimages to Three Taverns between Decatur and Avondale Estates.
His favorite beer also hops around.
“It’d be very tough to pick just one,” he said. “I recently made a beer run for a friend in Mississippi. I think I brought him more than 30 different beers. Just from the Decatur, Avondale, Oakhurst breweries. It’s an amazing time for craft beer in Atlanta. If I was sitting at the pub right now I’d probably order a Tropicalia from Creature Comforts. It’s a great ‘sessionable’ IPA for a spring day.”
He plans to update the map with more breweries, but wouldn’t mind passing the torch to someone who doesn’t list bourbon as their favorite adult beverage.
“My hope is one (or more) of the local beer blogs/clubs might take this map over and help insure that it’s maintained/updated moving forward,” he said.
