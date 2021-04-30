Decatur bourbon enthusiast creates map of metro Atlanta breweries

Hogg, 44, has visited almost as many distilleries as he is old. He figures he’s visited fewer breweries but doesn’t keep track.

His favorite brewery is “the current one,” he says, though he makes regular pilgrimages to Three Taverns between Decatur and Avondale Estates.

His favorite beer also hops around.

“It’d be very tough to pick just one,” he said. “I recently made a beer run for a friend in Mississippi. I think I brought him more than 30 different beers. Just from the Decatur, Avondale, Oakhurst breweries. It’s an amazing time for craft beer in Atlanta. If I was sitting at the pub right now I’d probably order a Tropicalia from Creature Comforts. It’s a great ‘sessionable’ IPA for a spring day.”

He plans to update the map with more breweries, but wouldn’t mind passing the torch to someone who doesn’t list bourbon as their favorite adult beverage.

“My hope is one (or more) of the local beer blogs/clubs might take this map over and help insure that it’s maintained/updated moving forward,” he said.

