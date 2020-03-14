Pi Day 2020: Eat pizza, pie for cheap at national chains March 14

»MORE: The roundest roundup: Dining deals and events for Pi Day 2020

Pizza deals

Papa John's: Perfect for a Pi Day party, Papa John's pizza chain is offering a bogo deal in honor of the holiday. Buy a large pizza at regular menu price and get a large, one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Blaze: At 3:14 p.m. local time, app users will see a deal for a $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza. Good news for those with dietary restrictions, the deal includes gluten-free pizza crust for no extra charge.

Cici's Pizza Buffet: Get one adult buffet for $3.14 with purchase of a beverage and another adult buffet.

Your Pie: This Georgia-based chain has 70+ locations nationally and will offer its 10-inch pizza for $3.14 for loyalty members with the app.

Marco's Pizza: Buy any large pizza at menu price and get another one of equal or lesser value for only $3.14 with code PIDAY2020.

7-Eleven: The convenience store will stock pizzas for cheap on Pi Day, too, offering a whole pizza pie (pepperoni, extreme meat or triple cheese) for $3.14 in-store or delivery or purchase a slice for 50 cents. Join 7Rewards or download their app to see the deal.

Pie deals

Whole Foods: According to piday.org, Whole Foods is offering a tasty deal on whole pies Saturday. They will offer $3.14 off all whole pies, plus an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members.

Harry & David: The online gourmet treat retailer has a promotion running that will allow you to order fancy pies for a bargain. Get 20% off all Harry & David pies by entering HDCF20 when you place your order.

Bojangle's: At this chicken and biscuit chain, diners can "multiPIE your sweet potato pies by three on Pi Day." The restaurant is offering three oven-baked pies for $3.14 on March 14.

Boston Market: Who says pie has to be a dessert? Boston Market will offer a deal for a free savory pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and a drink.

Retail

ShoeMall: Forget food deals, check out shoe deals at online store ShoeMall. You can get 30.14% off from through March 14 with code "PIDAY."

28 Collective: Gift site 28 Collective will offer 14 % off personalized gifts, plus 14% off entire orders and free shipping with code "PIDAY14" at checkout

goPuff: The delivery snack app goPuff will offer 15% off any pie-shaped (read: round) items on orders of $10 or more using code “GOPI20.”

Prima Coffee: If you are looking for an excuse to up your coffee game, consider Pi Day deals from Prima Coffee. Take $3.14 off orders of at least $25 through March 15 with code "betterwithpi."

Ocelot Market: The responsible marketplace is based out of Boston but offers artisanal goods from around the world. The online shop will mark Pi Day 2020 with 31% off anything using code “314PIDAY.”