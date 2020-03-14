Pi Day 2020: Eat pizza, pie for cheap at national chains March 14

On March 14, math nerds and pie lovers will unite on Pi Day. The day celebrates the significant mathematical number Pi, or “π,” equaling approximately 3.14.
Congress appointed the date that shares the first three digits as "Pi Day" in a resolution in 2009. They aimed to "encourage schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.
The day falls on a Saturday this year.
This makes for one equation that’s easy to solve — 3/14 plus pie equals the perfect day for eating and shopping deals.
With Pi Day just around the corner, let’s remember what Pi is all about.— Alex Kontorovich (@AlexKontorovich) March 6, 2020
After washing your hands thoroughly, cut the crust off a pizza pie and lay it across four others. You’ll see that the crust spans a little more than 3 pies. That’s Pi ≈ 3.14.
But that’s not all! (Cont’d) pic.twitter.com/xTVbObrPzH
»MORE: The roundest roundup: Dining deals and events for Pi Day 2020
Pizza deals
Papa John's: Perfect for a Pi Day party, Papa John's pizza chain is offering a bogo deal in honor of the holiday. Buy a large pizza at regular menu price and get a large, one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Blaze: At 3:14 p.m. local time, app users will see a deal for a $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza. Good news for those with dietary restrictions, the deal includes gluten-free pizza crust for no extra charge.
10 days. This is not a drill. #BlazePiDay.— Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 4, 2020
App only. Full details >> https://t.co/tNKlGhnO5L pic.twitter.com/lJ6NxbOyPX
Cici's Pizza Buffet: Get one adult buffet for $3.14 with purchase of a beverage and another adult buffet.
Your Pie: This Georgia-based chain has 70+ locations nationally and will offer its 10-inch pizza for $3.14 for loyalty members with the app.
Marco's Pizza: Buy any large pizza at menu price and get another one of equal or lesser value for only $3.14 with code PIDAY2020.
7-Eleven: The convenience store will stock pizzas for cheap on Pi Day, too, offering a whole pizza pie (pepperoni, extreme meat or triple cheese) for $3.14 in-store or delivery or purchase a slice for 50 cents. Join 7Rewards or download their app to see the deal.
»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App
Pie deals
Whole Foods: According to piday.org, Whole Foods is offering a tasty deal on whole pies Saturday. They will offer $3.14 off all whole pies, plus an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members.
Harry & David: The online gourmet treat retailer has a promotion running that will allow you to order fancy pies for a bargain. Get 20% off all Harry & David pies by entering HDCF20 when you place your order.
Bojangle's: At this chicken and biscuit chain, diners can "multiPIE your sweet potato pies by three on Pi Day." The restaurant is offering three oven-baked pies for $3.14 on March 14.
Why are these dancing pies so excited? Because Pi Day is only 5 days away! pic.twitter.com/4pG6GyFdnS— Bojangles' (@Bojangles) March 9, 2017
Boston Market: Who says pie has to be a dessert? Boston Market will offer a deal for a free savory pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and a drink.
»RELATED: For Pi Day 2019, here are the funniest posts, memes on social media
Retail
ShoeMall: Forget food deals, check out shoe deals at online store ShoeMall. You can get 30.14% off from through March 14 with code "PIDAY."
28 Collective: Gift site 28 Collective will offer 14 % off personalized gifts, plus 14% off entire orders and free shipping with code "PIDAY14" at checkout
goPuff: The delivery snack app goPuff will offer 15% off any pie-shaped (read: round) items on orders of $10 or more using code “GOPI20.”
Prima Coffee: If you are looking for an excuse to up your coffee game, consider Pi Day deals from Prima Coffee. Take $3.14 off orders of at least $25 through March 15 with code "betterwithpi."
Ocelot Market: The responsible marketplace is based out of Boston but offers artisanal goods from around the world. The online shop will mark Pi Day 2020 with 31% off anything using code “314PIDAY.”