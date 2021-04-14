Dawsonville student arrested, charged after gun found in backpack

A 14-year-old middle school student in Dawsonville was arrested Tuesday after an illegal firearm and prescription drugs were found inside a backpack, according to police.
Authorities have not revealed the identity of the Dawson County Junior High School student who was being held at a regional youth detention center.
The teen faces multiple charges, including illegal possession or carrying a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to reports citing details provided by Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.
The exact circumstances of what led to the student’s arrest were unclear.
The gun was allegedly seized from a backpack before the teen was due to be dropped off at school Tuesday morning, reports said. No known threats were made and there was no indication of a plot to target anyone, Johnson said in a statement.
Dawsonville is located in North-central Georgia, far outside of metro Atlanta.
The case remains under investigation.