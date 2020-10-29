DA: Officer cleared in teen’s shooting during deadly confrontation

Glanton was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they gathered a Taurus .380 handgun, three cartridges, three cartridge cases, a deformed bullet and one 9mm cartridge case, as well as other evidence, from the scene.

Cranford said an examination of the unnamed officer’s weapon revealed that only one shot was fired. The officer told the GBI she shot to prevent Reeves from shooting someone else.

According to the Official Code of Georgia, an officer can use deadly force against a suspect if “the officer reasonably believes that the suspect poses an immediate threat of physical violence to the officer or others.”

Cranford said the evidence proves that the officer was justified in using deadly force against Reeves because she "fired her weapon immediately after observing Reeves shoot Glanton. In other words, it was objectively reasonable for the officer to regard Reeves as an immediate threat of violence to herself and others in the moment she decided to fire her weapon at Reeves.”

As for Reeves, Cranford wrote, “There is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Patrick Reeves was not justified in using deadly force against Jazmen Glanton. The weight of the evidence shows that Glanton was a deadly threat to Reeves and Reeves' sister, Patrial Sims.”

In interviews, Sims told the GBI that Glanton hit her before trying to smother her with his hand during the argument. Both siblings told investigators that Glanton had a history of domestic violence against Sims.

An incident report from the Hogansville Police Department showed that on April 2, 2017, Sims, who was pregnant with Glanton’s child at the time, called police because she said Glanton pulled her hair and struck her in the face.

