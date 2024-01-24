TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes Downtown Connector northbound lanes

Two lanes on the southbound side have also been blocked as police investigate.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported or what led to the crash, and it’s not clear when lanes could reopen.

Backups are affecting both I-75 and I-85 coming out of the airport. Commuters should use I-285 to avoid the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. If already in the Perimeter, motorists can use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street or Moreland Avenue as alternates.

RED ALERT Downtown: Crash blocking all lanes on I-75/85/nb before University Ave (Exit 244). Delays building. Use Metropolitan Pkwy, Pryor St, Moreland Ave or I-285. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/zPrtTYaA0g — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 24, 2024

