TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash closes Downtown Connector northbound lanes

All northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector are blocked due to a crash early Wednesday.

Updated 15 minutes ago

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector early Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. before University Avenue and north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Only a few vehicles are getting by as first responders work to get emergency vehicles to the scene, WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

Two lanes on the southbound side have also been blocked as police investigate.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported or what led to the crash, and it’s not clear when lanes could reopen.

Backups are affecting both I-75 and I-85 coming out of the airport. Commuters should use I-285 to avoid the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. If already in the Perimeter, motorists can use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street or Moreland Avenue as alternates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

