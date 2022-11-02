ajc logo
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
9 minutes ago

A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee, one fatally, was arrested in Mississippi after Biloxi police said they found him sleeping in a car at a gas station.

Chamblee officers responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Dering Circle and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Brittney Lindsay said in a news release. Both were in critical condition, and one later died at a hospital, Lindsay said.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The initial investigation revealed a suspect, which led Chamblee police to contact officials in south Mississippi, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

Pedro Armentero Mesa, 55, of Houston, Texas, was found by Biloxi police sleeping in his vehicle at a Love’s gas station just off I-10, officials told the Sun Herald. He is being held at the Harrison County jail without bond while awaiting extradition to Georgia.

“He was confirmed as the fugitive they were looking for,” Biloxi police spokesman Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy said.

Chamblee police would not confirm Mesa as the suspect in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

