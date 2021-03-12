X

Cause of death released for Gainesville poultry plant workers

In this Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 file photo, Hall County firefighters enter a back door at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, Ga., the day after six people were killed following a liquid nitrogen leak at the plant. Firefighters were called to the plant again on Thursday, March 11 after concerns over a possible ammonia leak, but firefighters and plant officials say no harmful levels of ammonia were found. Autopsy results released Friday, March 12 show all six workers killed in January died of asphyxiation because of liquid nitrogen exposure. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP, File)
Credit: Scott Rogers

By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities on Friday released the cause of death for the six workers killed in a nitrogen leak at a Gainesville poultry processing plant.

They died of asphyxiation caused by exposure to the frigid chemical at Foundation Foods Inc. on Jan. 28, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The autopsies were conducted by the GBI. No further information was released.

The plant uses nitrogen to flash-freeze. An issue with one of the freezer’s led to the leak, which is under investigation by various federal and state agencies. Nitrogen can cause the oxygen in the air around it to decrease.

About a dozen people were injured and taken to a hospital, and 130 people were evacuated.

Killed in the incident were Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

