Cause of death released for Gainesville poultry plant workers

They died of asphyxiation caused by exposure to the frigid chemical at Foundation Foods Inc. on Jan. 28, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The autopsies were conducted by the GBI. No further information was released.

The plant uses nitrogen to flash-freeze. An issue with one of the freezer’s led to the leak, which is under investigation by various federal and state agencies. Nitrogen can cause the oxygen in the air around it to decrease.