2 teens among 5 shot overnight across Atlanta in span of 9 hours

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was walking down the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire from a known male suspect,” police said. “The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of officers.”

The second shooting happened in northwest Atlanta about two hours later, when officers were called to H&R Food Mart in the 900 block of Hollywood Road. There, they located a 17-year-old, who was shot in his left ankle. He was taken to a hospital, but should be OK, police said.

According to authorities, the teenager was standing in front of the Grove Park neighborhood convenience store that evening when at least one suspect opened fire and fled the scene. A motive is unclear at this time and no other details on the shooting were provided by police.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said an innocent bystander was shot while standing on the sidewalk on a busy street in Midtown. Officers responded to the 800 block of Peachtree Street and found the 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

He was alert and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. Police said they identified a suspect in the shooting, whose charges are “pending further investigation.” The suspect’s name was not released.

“We have no further information available for release as that is an active investigation,” Atlanta police spokesperson Officer Aaron Fix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Less than an hour later, Atlanta police got a report of additional gunfire about two miles away near the heart of Atlantic Station on Atlantic Drive. The area is home to many shops and stores, including a Publix.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old, who was shot in his left shoulder. The victim was taken to a hospital, and police said he was uncooperative when asked about the incident.

Authorities said they identified possible suspects from the shooting but did not release their names. Their charges are also pending.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Sunridge Avenue in southeast Atlanta for a person shot. The residence is in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood and just south of the Swann Nature Preserve. At the scene, they found a 23-year-old male who sustained gunshot wounds to his left leg and his right foot. He was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

Police said the victim was walking down the sidewalk and was shot by at least one gunman who was in a moving vehicle, according to police. The vehicle drove away before officers arrived.

Police did not release any additional details on the five cases, which all remain under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

