‘Bloods’ gang-member sentenced to life for killing fellow gang mate

Freddie Talley pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering Tabaris Sheats, 19, outside a Southwest Atlanta car wash in the 1400 block of Venetian Drive on Sept. 1.

The incident occurred after Talley overheard a dispute between Sheats and another gang member about a former girlfriend, with whom Sheats was allegedly involved. Talley — who was hiding in the nearby bushes — approached the two men and shot Sheats three times in the back, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.