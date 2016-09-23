‘Bloods’ gang-member sentenced to life for killing fellow gang mate

A “Bloods” gang member ambushed, killed a fellow member last fall after overhearing a dispute about his former girlfriend. On Thursday, the shooter was sentenced to life in prison.
Freddie Talley pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering Tabaris Sheats, 19, outside a Southwest Atlanta car wash in the 1400 block of Venetian Drive on Sept. 1.
The incident occurred after Talley overheard a dispute between Sheats and another gang member about a former girlfriend, with whom Sheats was allegedly involved. Talley — who was hiding in the nearby bushes — approached the two men and shot Sheats three times in the back, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
Talley fled but was later identified as the shooter from police photographs. He was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal participation in street gang activity, threatening a witness in an official proceeding and multiple weapons offenses.
After pleading guilty, Talley was sentenced to life plus 15 years in prison.
Earlier this week, another Bloods member was sentenced to two life terms in a DeKalb double slaying.
