Friday the 13th coronavirus news: Illinois schools to close through end of March

6:55 p.m.

Over the last several weeks, our nation has been faced with a challenge that tests our compassion, ingenuity and resolve: the coronavirus crisis. Now, the House is focused on providing support for America’s families, who must be our first priority. #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/2AfmhDb4n8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 13, 2020

5:18 p.m.

#BREAKING IL Gov. @JBPritzker to close all public and private schools in the state until the end of March. #coronavirus #COVID19 — Sara Kronenberg (@SaraKronenberg) March 13, 2020

3:42 p.m.

President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to prop up funding for fighting virus outbreak.

According to Trump, the declaration allows him to invoke the Stafford Act, opening up $50 billion in federal aid to assist in the coronavirus outbreak.

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national state of emergency over the global coronavirus pandemic.

2:36 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will reportedly declare a state of emergency in response to coronavirus.

JUST IN: Governor Mike Parson will declare a state of emergency through an Executive Order in response to COVID-19 in Missouri; news conference at 5:00. — Heather Lewis (@HeatherLewisTV) March 13, 2020

1:30 p.m.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says there are 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

.@GovAbbott: "Texas has 39 confirmed cases" of #coronavirus, 220 Texans have been tested in Texas public health labs or by CDC, "approximately" 75 Texans are currently being tested #txlege — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 13, 2020

12:44 p.m.

Alabama confirmed its first case of COVID-19 during a Friday news conference, WFSA reported.

“We have been expecting this for some time now,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We have been waiting to identify our case and finally found our first case this morning.”

Harris would only say the person with the virus had “chronic health problems,” declining to include other information for privacy reasons.

11:28 a.m.

President Trump to declare national state of emergency over coronavirus.

10:44 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann just told the Senate that state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs informed him last night that a second person tested positive for coronavirus in Hattiesburg. #msleg — (@KayAnneSkinner)Mar 13 2020

10:26 a.m.

#LAST MINUTE #LIVE The Government decrees the state of alarm in Spain https://t.co/6F3A1wlgXV — (@LaVanguardia)Mar 13 2020

10:22 a.m.

Trump says CDC 'did nothing' about testing system to prepare for pandemic. In the early hours of Friday the 13th, President Donald Trump used his Twitter platform to express his disdain with Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention's inefficient testing, which he seemed to blame for the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:06 a.m.

BREAKING. All parties have agreed to suspend parliament while allowing the government to spend money to respond to the pandemic. The House of Commons will adjourn today says Conservative house leader Mark Strahl. — (@CochraneCBC)Mar 13 2020

10:03 a.m.

BREAKING: City of Chattanooga declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 — (@LatriciaTnc9)Mar 13 2020

10:00 a.m.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY — (@TheMasters)Mar 13 2020

8:30 a.m.

If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31. Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference! — (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 13 2020

6:22 a.m.

.... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! — (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 13 2020

6:18 a.m.

one playbook bite … SCOOP … THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION will announce this morning a series of steps they believe will increase the capacity for tests across the country: -- THE FDA WILL ALLOW New York state to authorize public and private labs to begin testing. — (@JakeSherman)Mar 13 2020

12:45 a.m.

DOH has announced one additional positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed new cases for March 12th to 17 individuals who tested positive for #COVID19. All individuals are being appropriately cared for & isolated. Visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U for more information. — (@HealthyFla)Mar 13 2020

12:14 a.m.