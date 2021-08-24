Cops: Woman arrested after fraudulent checks, fake driver’s licenses found in car after crash

Officers searching the home also found several pieces of lawn equipment and investigators determined the items had been purchased with the fake checks, Henson said.

“This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected,” he said. “Multiple local businesses and citizens have been identified as victims.”

Henson said investigators discovered fake checks from at least 12 banks, who are notifying their customers of the fraud. Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to contact the Paulding sheriff’s office at 770-443-3015.

Faulkner was arrested on 12 counts of felony identity fraud, two counts each of third- and fourth-degree forgery, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and having drugs outside of their original container.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Faulkner served a year in Arrendale State Prison after being convicted of multiple drug charges. She was released in May 2015.