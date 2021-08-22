Cops: Suspect arrested after stabbing, carjacking in Atlanta sends woman to hospital

A man was arrested early Sunday after police said he stabbed a woman in northeast Atlanta and stole her car.
Robert Lee Trigger, 35, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Officers met with the victim at the scene about 5 a.m. The woman, who was not named, told officers Trigger had stolen her car and stabbed her, police said.
Bystanders came to the woman’s aid, and Trigger drove off in her car. He was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle nearby, Atlanta police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where she is stable.
Atlanta police did not say if Trigger and the victim knew each other. His charges were not specified.
Fulton County Jail and Georgia Department of Corrections records show Trigger has had several stints behind bars, including arrests in both Fulton and Gwinnett counties on charges ranging from drug possession to forgery. In 2012, he was sentenced to four years after being convicted on firearms charges in Gwinnett County.