Cops: Stolen school van leads officers to Clayton County ‘chop shop’

Clayton County police said a stolen van led officers to a "chop shop" being run out of a vacant building owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

caption arrowCaption
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A stolen van belonging to the Clayton County Schools police led officers to a suspected “chop shop” being run out of a vacant state-owned building near Forest Park, authorities said Friday.

Clayton County officers saw the white van near Jonesboro and Battle Creek roads, police department spokesman Officer Johnny Carroll said. They followed the stolen van, but ended up losing sight of it.

It was later spotted along Kennedy Drive at a vacant building owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation, authorities said.

Two people were detained at the scene and officers obtained a search warrant for the property. That led to the discovery of a second vehicle, two utility trailers and various stolen car parts, according to police.

Investigators also said it appeared the two people had been “camping out in this building for some time” after police found rooms where they apparently slept.

The suspects, whose names were not released, are charged with theft by receiving and other related offenses, according to police. The department said GDOT officials were notified of the discovery Friday morning and have since secured the vacant building.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the school police van was taken or how long it had been missing. Clayton police said the investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Investigations
