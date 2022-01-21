Cops: Stolen school van leads officers to Clayton County ‘chop shop’

Investigators also said it appeared the two people had been “camping out in this building for some time” after police found rooms where they apparently slept.

The suspects, whose names were not released, are charged with theft by receiving and other related offenses, according to police. The department said GDOT officials were notified of the discovery Friday morning and have since secured the vacant building.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the school police van was taken or how long it had been missing. Clayton police said the investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.