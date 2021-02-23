Cops: Cobb woman stole $25K, car and identity of man who had aneurism

She was arrested at a Barrett Parkway apartment where she’s been living since forging Krouse’s name on the lease, according to police. When Mitchell moved into the apartment in April 2020, she called Cobb EMC, identified herself as Krouse and had the electricity switched from his home to her new home, her warrant states.

“When the contract was signed, the victim was in the hospital with no ability to sign the lease,” the warrant states.

Then, in July, Mitchell stole the man’s vehicle, a 2011 Lexus, according to police. Mitchell wrote Krouse’s name on the title as the seller on the vehicle and signed her own name as the purchaser, her warrant states. She then applied for and received a new title and registration for the car.

According to metro Atlanta jail records. Mitchell has an extensive arrest history in various counties.

In Clayton County, she was arrested in September 2019 on four counts of battery, but the charges were later dropped, court records show.

In March 2016, Mitchell was charged in Henry County with terroristic threats and harassing phone calls. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 40 hours of community service, according to court records.

Mitchell also has a criminal record in Gwinnett following an arrest in December 2015 on aggravated assault, battery and trespassing charges, jail records show. She pleaded guilty to trespassing and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, but the other charges were dropped, according to court records.

Following her latest arrest, Mitchell was released from the Cobb jail Monday after posting $35,000 bond.