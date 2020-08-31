Cops: Charges for Gwinnett man after road rage leads to gun threats, slashed tires

Shawn Thomas Lange of Norcross was arrested in late July after a months-long investigation by Alpharetta police. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass and first-degree cruelty to children, jail records show. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

The incident began when the victim honked at Lange as he drove aggressively through traffic and nearly hit her vehicle in January, she told Channel 2 Action News. After she honked, she said Lange pulled up beside her and began to yell. With her window already cracked, she could hear him cursing at her.