Cops: Charges for Gwinnett man after road rage leads to gun threats, slashed tires

A Gwinnett County man is facing felony charges after a road-rage incident in which he threatened a mother and her 8-year-old son with a gun and slashed the tires of their car, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Shawn Thomas Lange of Norcross was arrested in late July after a months-long investigation by Alpharetta police. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass and first-degree cruelty to children, jail records show. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
The incident began when the victim honked at Lange as he drove aggressively through traffic and nearly hit her vehicle in January, she told Channel 2 Action News. After she honked, she said Lange pulled up beside her and began to yell. With her window already cracked, she could hear him cursing at her.
“He said, ’You got a problem?’ And then he called me the B-word,” the victim said.
The mother tried to drive away from Lange, but he followed her onto Ga. 400 and slowed in front of her, boxing her in, she said. The mother said Lange got out of his car with a gun and pointed it at both her and her son, then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her tire.
“No mother wants to wake up and think about losing her child,” she said.
The mother was able to take a picture of Lange’s license plate and share it with police. The car was rented, but Alpharetta police were able to work with the rental agency to identify Lange.
He was arrested by Alpharetta police and booked July 23.
In other news: