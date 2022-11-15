Town hall to discuss proposed Portman development on Ponce

Portman Holdings has under contract multiple properties near Ponce de Leon Avenue and Ponce de Leon Place, and will hold a town hall Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Virginia-Highland Church at 743 Virginia Avenue. It’s the first in-person meeting the developer will hold since announcing its Ponce & Ponce project.

The parcels currently house businesses including The Local, The Bookhouse Pub, MJQ Concourse, Friends on Ponce, a Chipotle and the recently shuttered 8ARM.