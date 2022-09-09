Coming soon: Genealogy Day at Georgia Archives

The Georgia Archives will resume its in-person Archives and Genealogy Day on October 1.
The free event will have two tracks. Those interested in Track 1 — ”Beginning Basics of Genealogy,” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. — must preregister by September 24 at GeorgiaArchives.org. The class will be taught by Laura Carter, former head of the Genealogy Room at the Athens-Clarke Public Library and a well-known lecturer.
No registration is required for the four-session Track 2. In Session 1 (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Maureen Hill, of the National Archives, will present “Railroad Retirement Board Pension Files at the National Archives at Atlanta.” In Session 2 (10:45-11:45 a.m.), Christine Garrett, of the Georgia Archives, will present “Managing and Protecting Your Personal Records.”
After a lunch break, I will present Session 3 (12:45-1:45 p.m.) on “Adoption and Genealogy.” I’ll cover how adoptees can use various methods to learn about their birth families, including going through the state adoption offices and using DNA to find near relatives. I also will discuss a number of successful case studies. In Session 4 (2-3 p.m.), Tamika Strong, Hendry Miller and Kayla Barrett take center stage with their talk, “Georgia Archives Staff Present Search Tools You Can Use.”
The presentations by Track 2 speakers will be recorded and made available on the Georgia Archives’ YouTube channel the following week. For notification when videos are uploaded to YouTube, subscribe to the free Georgia Archives’ channel.
African American Virtual Conference
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society will host its annual conference virtually October 12-15 with the theme, “Bridging the American Colonial Divide: Resurrecting the Memory and Space of Black Patriots and History Makers.” To check the full schedule and to register, go to aahgs.org.
Dual citizenship
If you are interested in dual citizenship with a country that offers that, search for the article “How to Become a Dual Citizen Using Genealogy” on familytreemagazine.com. You have to find a qualifying ancestor.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.org.
About the Author