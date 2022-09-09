ajc logo
X

Coming soon: Genealogy Day at Georgia Archives

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Combined ShapeCaption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Georgia Archives will resume its in-person Archives and Genealogy Day on October 1.

The free event will have two tracks. Those interested in Track 1 — ”Beginning Basics of Genealogy,” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. — must preregister by September 24 at GeorgiaArchives.org. The class will be taught by Laura Carter, former head of the Genealogy Room at the Athens-Clarke Public Library and a well-known lecturer.

No registration is required for the four-session Track 2. In Session 1 (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Maureen Hill, of the National Archives, will present “Railroad Retirement Board Pension Files at the National Archives at Atlanta.” In Session 2 (10:45-11:45 a.m.), Christine Garrett, of the Georgia Archives, will present “Managing and Protecting Your Personal Records.”

After a lunch break, I will present Session 3 (12:45-1:45 p.m.) on “Adoption and Genealogy.” I’ll cover how adoptees can use various methods to learn about their birth families, including going through the state adoption offices and using DNA to find near relatives. I also will discuss a number of successful case studies. In Session 4 (2-3 p.m.), Tamika Strong, Hendry Miller and Kayla Barrett take center stage with their talk, “Georgia Archives Staff Present Search Tools You Can Use.”

The presentations by Track 2 speakers will be recorded and made available on the Georgia Archives’ YouTube channel the following week. For notification when videos are uploaded to YouTube, subscribe to the free Georgia Archives’ channel.

African American Virtual Conference

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society will host its annual conference virtually October 12-15 with the theme, “Bridging the American Colonial Divide: Resurrecting the Memory and Space of Black Patriots and History Makers.” To check the full schedule and to register, go to aahgs.org.

Dual citizenship

If you are interested in dual citizenship with a country that offers that, search for the article “How to Become a Dual Citizen Using Genealogy” on familytreemagazine.com. You have to find a qualifying ancestor.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.org.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks
By early Friday afternoon, the police presence was gone outside of a home where two Cobb County deputies were killed.

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody18m ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
6h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
6h ago
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago
The Latest
A fire at the Sterling Glen Apartments off Indian Trail Lilburn Road displaced 20 people Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

Credit: Gwinnet County Fire and Emergency Services

Dozens displaced after separate apartment fires in Gwinnett
1h ago
Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast
1h ago
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
3h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
22m ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top