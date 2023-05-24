Coca-Cola renews partnership with PGA and Tour Championship

The charity challenge raised more than $1.3 million last year in addition to the funds raised by the tournament, the PGA said.

The storied East Lake Golf Club was founded in 1904 and opened in 1908. In the 1990s, legendary Atlanta developer Tom Cousins acquired the golf course, which had fallen on hard times. Cousins and his East Lake Foundation set about redeveloping not only the course but the nearby East Lake Meadows public housing community.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Now known as the Villages at East Lake, the mixed-income community is held up as a national model for public-private partnership.

“We’re proud to continue our support of the Tour Championship and its positive impact on our hometown Atlanta community,” said John Murphy, Coke president and chief financial officer. “For more than two decades, Coca-Cola, the PGA Tour and fellow corporate partners have proudly built upon the legacy of East Lake Foundation founder, Tom Cousins.”