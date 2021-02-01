Cobb man says he shot, killed his father during argument

Cannon Davidson called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. and told the operator he shot his father, his warrant states. At the time, Gregory Davidson was still alive in the living room of the Sherwood Road home. He died from his injuries early Saturday at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Smyrna police.

Cannon Davidson said he and his father argued 10 to 20 minutes before the shooting. Davidson told police his father had threatened to hit him with a lamp and that prompted him to shoot, his warrant states.