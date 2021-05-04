Cobb man gets 7 years in prison for molesting 12-year-old girl

A Cobb County man who molested a 12-year-old girl at a Powder Springs home has been sentenced to seven years behind bars, authorities announced Tuesday.
Melbin Jeovany Perez, 44, was convicted last week after the victim testified against him at trial, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
“She courageously came into this courtroom and not only told 14 strangers what happened to her, but faced her molester too,” said Cobb’s Chief Assistant DA Patricia Hull.
According to prosecutors, Perez molested the girl in the predawn hours of Aug. 25, 2019. The child immediately disclosed the abuse and Cobb police arrested Perez the same day. He has been in jail since.
During his sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother told the court that Perez’s conviction removed “a big burden” from her daughter’s shoulders, prosecutors said in the release.
“This has been a long journey for us,” she said. “I know after today she won’t let anything stop her.”
Perez was sentenced to 20 years, with seven to serve behind bars and the remainder on probation. He must also register as a sex offender following his release from prison. A Honduran national with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, Perez could also be deported, officials said.