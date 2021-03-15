City mourns after Dublin High School principal, family killed in crash

The victims are believed to be the Stuckey family, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told 13WMAZ.

Stuckey was named principal of Dublin High School in 2019.

Monday is a day of mourning for all students and staff, according to a news release from the school.

A Crisis Intervention Team is available for students, parents and staff.

The school district released a statement:

“We are asking that parents please take time to talk with their student and allow them to share their thoughts and feelings associated with the loss. We have enclosed some information that may be useful to you in helping your child at home. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Jason Halcombe at pr@dcsirish.com.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help those in need.”