City councilman calls for gun control during Midtown shooting

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi released a statement calling for increased gun control measures while police still search for the suspect of a shooting in his Midtown district.
“I hope APD apprehends the shooter quickly,” Farokhi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My heart hurts for those injured and the family of the deceased. Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our country.
“We cannot let it become normalized,” he added. “The time is past due for common sense gun reform. We all deserve to feel safe everywhere.”
Editors' Picks
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest