WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
City councilman calls for gun control during Midtown shooting

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi released a statement calling for increased gun control measures while police still search for the suspect of a shooting in his Midtown district.

“I hope APD apprehends the shooter quickly,” Farokhi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My heart hurts for those injured and the family of the deceased. Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our country.

“We cannot let it become normalized,” he added. “The time is past due for common sense gun reform. We all deserve to feel safe everywhere.”

