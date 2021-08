Chris Cuomo says he urged brother to resign, denies he was official adviser

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation last Tuesday, effective in 14 days, but has reportedly not handed in an official resignation notice.

Chris, meanwhile, defended reports that he was serving as an adviser to the governor as the allegations piled up against him.

“I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother,” he said.

“As you know, back in May when I was told to no longer communicate with my brother’s aides in any group meetings, I acknowledged it was a mistake. I apologize to my colleagues and I stopped and I meant it was a unique situation being a brother to a politician and a scandal and being part of the media.”

At the time, CNN insisted the Cuomos had maintained a firewall but admitted that even the optics were bad.

Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo, on air or behind the scenes,” the cable network said in a May statement. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.

“However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

James’ report detailed a series of instances in which Chris collaborated with his brother’s team, including helping to draft a Feb. 28 statement from the governor about the mounting allegations.