CFA files price-fixing lawsuit

Chick-fil-A’s lawsuit cited allegations from an earlier, ongoing lawsuit brought by a slew of big buyers, from retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Publix to Nestle, Campbell Soup, Hooters of America, Golden Corral and Cracker Barrel, among others. Some joined the suit in recent months.

Chick-fil-A also cited a recent grand jury indictment describing alleged bid rigging. Among the victims listed in the indictment was one identified under the pseudonym “QSR-5.” Chick-fil-A disclosed that it is QSR-5.

The federal indictment states that in 2014, QSR-5 announced plans to serve antibiotic-free broiler chicken meat. “Following QSR-5′s announcement, a number of Defendants communicated via phone and text message in order to share and coordinate confidential bidding and pricing information in connection with QSR-5′s request for bids relating to its planned transition to only serving ABF broiler chicken meat,” according to Chick-fil-A’s suit.

In June, two executives from Georgia-based Claxton were among four individuals named in indictments for allegedly conspiring to fix prices, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Separately, in 2018 Fieldale Farms, based in Baldwin, Ga., agreed to pay $2.2. million related to a lawsuit alleging price fixing by the major industry players.