ajc logo
X

Capitol police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot comes forward

Caption
World Leaders React to Siege at U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump Extremists . On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a desperate attempt to overthrow the results of the presidential election. . The attempted coup transfixed people across the globe, with multiple world leaders weighing in on the “disgraceful” antics. . "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress … The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via Twitter. "Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms.", Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, via NPR. "The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC … Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, via Twitter. "The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned. I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail — it always has.", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, via NPR. "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closet ally and neighbor. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, via Twitter. "What we saw in the United States last night showed annihilation of Western democracy in the world … Everyone saw what a populist did to his country and damaged his country's reputation in the international arena.", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, via NPR. "While people in Palestine & in many other places in the world are struggling to achieve democracy, there are those in the US who are actively sabotaging theirs … Despots everywhere thrive on repression, oppression, & violence.", Palestinian Official Hanan Ashrawi, via Twitter

National & World News
By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Updated 1 hour ago
‘I saved countless lives,’ Lt. Michael Byrd tells NBC News

The U.S. Capitol police officer who killed Trump loyalist Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill has been identified as Lt. Michael Byrd.

ExploreAJC IN DEPTH: Riot at the Capitol — what caused one of America’s darkest days

NBC’s Lester Holt’s highly anticipated interview with the 28-year veteran officer ran Thursday night, where Byrd described a terrifying situation that led to his firing a single shot at the 35-year-old Air Force veteran. She was draped in a Donald Trump cape and trying to make her way through a broken door.

The U.S. Capitol police officer who killed Trump loyalist Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill has been identified as Lt. Michael Byrd. NBC’s Lester Holt’s highly anticipated interview with the 28-year veteran officer ran Thursday night, where Byrd described a terrifying situation that led to his firing a single shot at the 35-year-old Air Force veteran as she to make her way through a broken door.
Caption
The U.S. Capitol police officer who killed Trump loyalist Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill has been identified as Lt. Michael Byrd. NBC’s Lester Holt’s highly anticipated interview with the 28-year veteran officer ran Thursday night, where Byrd described a terrifying situation that led to his firing a single shot at the 35-year-old Air Force veteran as she to make her way through a broken door.

Credit: Social media photo via NBC News

Credit: Social media photo via NBC News

Byrd’s name had been kept under wraps until now, even after an internal police investigation cleared him of wrongdoing. The former president himself has been among the Babbitt supporters calling for the officer who shot the radicalized right-winger to be named. Byrd admitted that coming forward was frightening.

“I think I showed the utmost courage on Jan. 6 and it’s time to do that now,” he told Holt.

Babbitt has become a martyr among many on the far right. Byrd is a Black officer.

ExploreAPRIL: Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after riot, autopsy finds

Byrd said he was also “very afraid” seven months ago when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Crowds outside were calling for the hanging of the vice president and engaging cops in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

“I think I showed the utmost courage on Jan. 6. ... I know that day I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger."

- Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd

Dozens of members of Congress were being moved to safer ground when the mob made its way indoors. Byrd said there were chaotic reports that shots had been fired in the Capitol and that an officer was down.

“I said, ‘OK, this is getting serious,” he recalled.

Babbitt was unarmed and Byrd’s wound up being the only gunshot fired during the uprising.

When Byrd saw rioters breaking through a set of doors that would put them steps closer to the elected representatives for whom they seemed to be searching, he called for them to stand down, hoped they would, he said, then discharged his service weapon.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger.”

ExploreMARCH: 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riot

He claims he waited as long as he could before shooting Babbitt. Byrd’s training prepared him to aim for “center mass,” which he did. The fact Babbitt was coming through the broken window in a door sideways may have been a factor in the bullet’s deadly path, the officer said.

Byrd calls it “disheartening” that Donald Trump claims Babbitt was “murdered” by an officer who was defending elected officials. He also said he’s been threatened by fanatics since his name was leaked online. Some of those threats have had racist connotations.

When Holt asked Byrd if he would still protect Trump and his family if that were his assignment he said he wouldn’t hesitate.

“I sure would,” Byrd said. “It’s my job.”

Byrd, who went into hiding when his name was first leaked, said that’s a job he still loves and plans on keeping.

In Other News
1
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of anticipated Fed speech
2
AP Source: COVID vaccination site opens for arriving Afghans
3
Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens
4
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
5
Gunman dead, 2 wounded after random attack at California beach pier
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top