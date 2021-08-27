Capitol police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot comes forward

Babbitt has become a martyr among many on the far right. Byrd is a Black officer.

Byrd said he was also “very afraid” seven months ago when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Crowds outside were calling for the hanging of the vice president and engaging cops in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

“I think I showed the utmost courage on Jan. 6. ... I know that day I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger." - Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd

Dozens of members of Congress were being moved to safer ground when the mob made its way indoors. Byrd said there were chaotic reports that shots had been fired in the Capitol and that an officer was down.

“I said, ‘OK, this is getting serious,” he recalled.

Babbitt was unarmed and Byrd’s wound up being the only gunshot fired during the uprising.

When Byrd saw rioters breaking through a set of doors that would put them steps closer to the elected representatives for whom they seemed to be searching, he called for them to stand down, hoped they would, he said, then discharged his service weapon.

He claims he waited as long as he could before shooting Babbitt. Byrd’s training prepared him to aim for “center mass,” which he did. The fact Babbitt was coming through the broken window in a door sideways may have been a factor in the bullet’s deadly path, the officer said.

Byrd calls it “disheartening” that Donald Trump claims Babbitt was “murdered” by an officer who was defending elected officials. He also said he’s been threatened by fanatics since his name was leaked online. Some of those threats have had racist connotations.

When Holt asked Byrd if he would still protect Trump and his family if that were his assignment he said he wouldn’t hesitate.

“I sure would,” Byrd said. “It’s my job.”

Byrd, who went into hiding when his name was first leaked, said that’s a job he still loves and plans on keeping.