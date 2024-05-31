News

California governor says illegal behavior at UCLA should be punished, including prosecution

By Associated Press
40 minutes ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said anyone who engaged in illegal behavior on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus should be held accountable, “including through criminal prosecution, suspension or expulsion.”

“The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus,” said the Democratic governor.

His spokesman Izzy Gardon said the California Highway Patrol was deployed to the Los Angeles campus after “unacceptable” delays and limited response from campus police to clashes between dueling groups of protesters.

No one was arrested, and it’s not clear if all the demonstrators were students. The California Highway Patrol has not responded to further questions.

Demonstrators restore a protective barrier at an encampment on the UCLA campus, the morning after clashes between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian groups, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Associated Press
